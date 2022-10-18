October events being held across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From Halloween carnivals to festivals and a drive-thru haunting, there are several events taking place across the Coastal Bend in October.
We've compiled a list to help you decide on where to go.
Boofest!
Thursday, October 20, 2022
La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.
Special story time, dress in your Halloween costume and decorate a faux pumpkin.
12:00 pm
St. Patrick's 60th Annual Halloween Carnival
Friday, October 21, 2022
St. Patrick's School, located at 3340 S. Alameda St.
Monster Mash
Saturday, October 22, 2022
La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.
Have a spooky good time at the library. Boo-gie the night away with music by DJ EZ and participate in a costume contest.
7 pm - 10 pm - Ages 16+
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church & School Halloween Carnival
Saturday, October 22, 2022
5002 Kostoryz Rd.
3 pm- 10 pm
Boo! In the Blue
Saturday, October 22 & Sunday, October 23
Texas State Aquarium - 2710 N Shoreline Blvd.
11 am - 4 pm
Surftoberfest
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Water Street Market - 309 N Water St.
12 pm - 10 pm
Halloween with the Hooks
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Whataburger Field - 734 E Port Ave.
5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Dia de los Muertos Kickoff Fiesta
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Garcia Arts & Education Ctr. - 2021 Agnes St.
5:30 pm - 8 pm
Viking Fall Carnival
Friday, October 28, 2022
Del Mar College Windward Campus, Airport Rd.
5 pm- 10 pm
The Great Pumpkin Giveaway Drive-Thru
Saturday, October 29, 2022
The parking lot at 5521 Saratoga (Corner of Staples & Saratoga)
500 pumpkins will be given away at this drive-thru pumpkin giveaway event
10 am - 2 pm
Corpus Christi Dia de los Muertos Festival
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Downtown Corpus Christi on Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor, and Peoples Street
Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume, face paint, or a floral headband
3 pm - Midnight
Hallowscream - A Haunted Drive-Thru
Presented by the Texas Snack Shack
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Nueces County Baquete Park, Banquete, Tx - TX-44, Robstown, Tx
8 pm
Spooktacular Woof Pack Readers!
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Corpus Christi Animal Care Services - 2626 Holly Rd.
3 pm - 5 pm
St. Pius X Catholic School's 37th Annual Halloween Carnival
Sunday, October 30, 2022
5620 Gollihar Rd.
5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Treats at the Library
Monday, October 31, 2022
La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.
A sweet treat for all children and teens checking out books on Halloween.
4 pm - 5 pm