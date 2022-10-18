October events being held across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From Halloween carnivals to festivals and a drive-thru haunting, there are several events taking place across the Coastal Bend in October.

We've compiled a list to help you decide on where to go.

Boofest!

Thursday, October 20, 2022

La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.

Special story time, dress in your Halloween costume and decorate a faux pumpkin.

12:00 pm

St. Patrick's 60th Annual Halloween Carnival

Friday, October 21, 2022

St. Patrick's School, located at 3340 S. Alameda St.

Monster Mash

Saturday, October 22, 2022

La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.

Have a spooky good time at the library. Boo-gie the night away with music by DJ EZ and participate in a costume contest.

7 pm - 10 pm - Ages 16+

Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church & School Halloween Carnival

Saturday, October 22, 2022

5002 Kostoryz Rd.

3 pm- 10 pm

Boo! In the Blue

Saturday, October 22 & Sunday, October 23

Texas State Aquarium - 2710 N Shoreline Blvd.

11 am - 4 pm

Surftoberfest

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Water Street Market - 309 N Water St.

12 pm - 10 pm

Halloween with the Hooks

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Whataburger Field - 734 E Port Ave.

5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Dia de los Muertos Kickoff Fiesta

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Garcia Arts & Education Ctr. - 2021 Agnes St.

5:30 pm - 8 pm

Viking Fall Carnival

Friday, October 28, 2022

Del Mar College Windward Campus, Airport Rd.

5 pm- 10 pm

The Great Pumpkin Giveaway Drive-Thru

Saturday, October 29, 2022

The parking lot at 5521 Saratoga (Corner of Staples & Saratoga)

500 pumpkins will be given away at this drive-thru pumpkin giveaway event

10 am - 2 pm

Corpus Christi Dia de los Muertos Festival

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Downtown Corpus Christi on Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor, and Peoples Street

Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume, face paint, or a floral headband

3 pm - Midnight

Hallowscream - A Haunted Drive-Thru

Presented by the Texas Snack Shack

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Nueces County Baquete Park, Banquete, Tx - TX-44, Robstown, Tx

8 pm

Spooktacular Woof Pack Readers!

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services - 2626 Holly Rd.

3 pm - 5 pm

St. Pius X Catholic School's 37th Annual Halloween Carnival

Sunday, October 30, 2022

5620 Gollihar Rd.

5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Treats at the Library

Monday, October 31, 2022

La Retama Central Library - 805 Comanche St.

A sweet treat for all children and teens checking out books on Halloween.

4 pm - 5 pm

