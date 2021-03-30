Ocean Drive restoration behind schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A multi-million dollar facelift of Ocean Drive and Shoreline Boulevard is going to take a bit longer to complete because of February's arctic blast.

City manager Peter Zanoni updated the city council Tuesday on the "Revive the Drive" project. The project to restore some 15 miles of Ocean Drive from Ennis Joslin to Interstate 37 was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of August. The city manager say the cold weather we had in February impacted some of the work, and now the new completion date is not set until the end of October.

The first phase of the project should be done soon, with the second of four phases scheduled to begin in April.

With a price tag of just under $13,000,000, the "Revive the Drive" project will restore the city's most iconic seaside road.

Ocean Drive was last overlayed 46 years ago and was in pretty bad shape. Since 1974, there had only been some spot treatment and seal coating.

The "Revive the Drive" project is a complete restoration of Ocean Drive from top to bottom.