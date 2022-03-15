Ocean Drive pothole repairs underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work is nearing completion on some potholes that appeared on Ocean Drive back in February.

Those potholes, which the city calls base failures, appeared on a stretch of Ocean Drive that was being resurfaced.

A new base is being laid down and that work should be done by the end of the week.

If weather permits, the new roadway surface will be installed next week.

This work is being done on the northbound outside lanes of Ocean Drive between Louisiana Avenue and Airline Road.

This is all part of the $12,000,000 "Revive the Drive" project to restore 14 miles of Ocean Drive from Interstate 37 to Ennis Joslin Road.

The work is expected to be completed by early summer.

