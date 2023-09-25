Oak Park Elementary celebrates "Open the Magic" day with guest readers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oak Park Elementary School hosted a special event called "Open the Magic" Day, aimed at celebrating the joy of reading and encouraging young students to discover the world of books. The school welcomed guest readers from the community who shared their favorite picture books with the eager students.

The initiative, which drew enthusiastic participation from the community, had a twofold purpose: to celebrate the magic of reading and to provide support for students who may be struggling to find their reading voice.

One of the guest readers, Dr. Samantha Mendoza, emphasized the importance of early education. "I found out this was college readiness week. And I think that it's really important to encourage education, especially for young children, from the earliest ages."

Oak Park Elementary School Principal Federico Saqui highlighted the positive impact that guest readers can have on young learners. "Anytime they see a new person, it sparks that curiosity. They want to learn more about the person. And what better way to do this than by introducing a book to them so they see the importance of people reading and ignite that curiosity for the love of reading," Principal Saqui noted.

30 enthusiastic guest readers gathered at the elementary school to support the students. Their presence not only brought excitement and a sense of wonder to the students but also reinforced the school's commitment to fostering a lifelong love of reading.

"Open the Magic" Day at Oak Park Elementary School served as a shining example of how communities can come together to inspire the next generation of readers, nurturing their intellectual growth and instilling in them a passion for learning.

