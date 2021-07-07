NWS: Rockport/Fulton under Flash Flood Emergency

ROCKPORT, Texas — The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Aransas County until 2:45 p.m. Their radars indicate that at least 3-5 inches have fallen in the last few hours, and 2-3 more inches are expected within the next couple hours.

NWS says residents should move to higher ground, and some locations that may experience flash flooding are Rockport, Copano Village, Key Allegro and Fulton. Flash flooding occurs in low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Avoid traveling and flooded roadways.

The city of Rockport has also issued a Code Red, stating:

"The Rockport, Fulton, Aransas County area is currently experiencing nearly half a year's worth of rain in a short period of time, making numerous roadways impassable. Residents are encourage to remain where they are, unless it is an emergency. Wait until storm water subsides before using the roadways. Turn around, don't drown."

Significant flooding in Rockport, Texas has caused some road closures in the area.

"The city of Rockport urges everyone to heed the weather advisory, turn around and don't drown," says a release from the city.

A release from Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth details the streets that are closed as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chaparral between Verne and Business 35

Marker Street between Verne and Fuqua

Champions at Traylor

Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro

FM 2165 from Linden to Business 35

Market Street from S. Austin St. to S. Magnolia St.

100 block of Sparks Drive (not in city)

Bois D'Arc (Lamar)

The city also noted several area retention ponds that are overflowing in the Country Club, Captains Bay, and Woody Acres areas.