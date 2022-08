CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Shoreline is looking to fill open positions Wednesday. It’s looking to hire multiple positions, so those who apply will speak with hiring managers for on-the-spot interviews.

There are sign-on bonuses available of up to $20,000, depending on the position and experience.

All applicants are encouraged to wear scrubs or dress business casual.

The hiring event starts at 12:30 and ends at 3 p.m. this afternoon in the North Tower third-floor auditoriums A-C.