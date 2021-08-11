Number of new COVID-19 cases doubles for CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears that the amount of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise for students and staff for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

According to the school district website, the number of student COVID-19 cases increased to 106 Wednesday after 55 were reported Tuesday.

As stated by the CCISD COVID-19 website, Carroll High School has the highest amount of student cases.

The schools reporting no new cases are Moody High School and Berlanga Elementary School.

The total amount of cases including staff cases raises the total to 112 for CCISD.

For a breakdown of the amount of COVID-19 cases per school, click here.

This article has been updated to raise the total amount of CCISD COVID cases for students and staff is 112.