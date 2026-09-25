Nueces County voter registration: How to check your status before November election

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 216,000 people are registered to vote in Nueces County, but about 14,000 of them are on a suspense list.

Nueces County voters: How to check your registration status before November election

Being on the suspense list means election officials are not sure if a voter's current residence matches the address listed in their records.

Voters can check their status on the Texas Secretary of State website. Under the "Are You Registered" section, enter your full name, date of birth and a way to verify your identity — either a driver's license number or your county and ZIP code.

From there, voters can see their information, including their voter status, which will show whether they are ready to vote or need to make changes.

Voters whose names appear on the suspense list have until Oct. 5 to fix their status. Directly below the registration lookup tool on the same website is a link that reads "Is Your Voter Registration Record Up to Date?" Clicking that link leads to the state's voter name and address change website.

Voters have until October 5th to fix their status.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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