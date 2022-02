CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The continuing threat of wildfires and a lack of rain has led to the implementation of a ban on outdoor burning.

Nueces County commissioners voted in favor of the ban at their regularly scheduled Wednesday meeting.

The ban will be in effect for 30 days, and prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Nueces county.

Area fire departments have been requesting a burn ban because of a recent outbreak of wildfires across the county.