Nueces County Story Walk welcomes people to exercise and read together

ROBSTOWN, Texas — September is National Literacy Month and to promote that, Nueces County Libraries is opening a new attraction for all to enjoy.

At Oscar O. Ortiz Park in Robstown, library lovers will find the only story walk in the county.

A story walk is a way to combine exercise and literacy. In the time it takes someone to travel about a mile on foot, they can read two books.

“We have to continue literacy and this is a good way. They’re exercising, they’re walking and they’re reading all the way around the park,” Nueces County Library Director Ida Gonzalez-Garcia said.

There are about 40 stops at wooden case displays along the path, each containing one page of a book and a suggested exercise. The first books that can read are the Room on the Broom and the Leaf Thief.

The books will be changed by Nueces County library staff quarter of the year or every three months.

“We wanted this to feature different books, promote literacy for Nueces County residents. And, to come out here to feature our beautiful parks in Nueces County,” Nueces County Assistant Librarian Crystal Drillen said.

This is all possible thanks to donations from near and far with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and 1pointfive partnering with Nueces County.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.