Nueces County reports two new COVID-19 related deaths, 75 new cases

Posted at 4:40 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 17:40:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included two males with ages ranging in their 20’s and 50’s.

Doctors said their comorbidities included hypertension, stroke, and hypercholesterolemia.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

The death count for Nueces County is now at 1,226.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported they have 75 new cases Tuesday.

108 people are currently hospitalized battling the coronavirus and 52 of those people are in the Intensive Care Unit.

So far, 63,710 people have recovered from the virus in Nueces County.

