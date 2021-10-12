Nueces County reports two new COVID-19 related deaths, 66 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included one man and one woman with ages ranging in their 70’s.

Doctors said their comorbidities included hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

The death count for Nueces County is now at 1,224.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported they have 66 new cases Tuesday.

111 people are currently hospitalized battling the coronavirus and 56 of those people are in the Intensive Care Unit.

So far, 63,622 people have recovered from the virus in Nueces County.