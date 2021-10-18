Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 38 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
COVID-19
Posted at 4:31 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:51:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County reports three COVID-19 related deaths Monday afternoon.

The deaths were two men and on woman in their 20"s, 50's, and 60’s.

Doctors said their comorbidities included diabetes, obesity, hypertension, anemia, staph infection and hyperlipidemia.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 1,239.

Doctors also said there were 38 new COVID-19 cases.

95 people are currently hospitalized and 46 people are in the intensive care unit.

So far, 64,119 have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education