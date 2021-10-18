Nueces County reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 38 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County reports three COVID-19 related deaths Monday afternoon.

The deaths were two men and on woman in their 20"s, 50's, and 60’s.

Doctors said their comorbidities included diabetes, obesity, hypertension, anemia, staph infection and hyperlipidemia.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 1,239.

Doctors also said there were 38 new COVID-19 cases.

95 people are currently hospitalized and 46 people are in the intensive care unit.

So far, 64,119 have recovered from COVID-19.