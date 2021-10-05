Watch
Nueces County reports six new COVID-19 related deaths, 57 new cases

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
COVID-19
Posted at 4:15 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:40:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors with the the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included five men and one woman with their ages ranging in their 30’s, 40’s and 70’s.

Doctors also report their comorbidities included heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

The death count for Nueces County is now at 1,213.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District also reports they had 57 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently there are 134 people in the hospital being treated and 56 of those people are recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

So far, 62,934 people have recovered.

