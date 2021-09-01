Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County reports six COVID-19 related deaths, 495 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
Photo: Pixabay
<b>Image License</b><br/>Photo: Pixabay
COVID-19
Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:34:11-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of six COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included four males and two females with ages ranging in their 30's, 40’s, and 80’s.

Health officials report the comorbidities included hypertension, Alzheimer's disease, atrophy, diabetes, and obesity.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the COVID-19 related death toll t0 1,023 in Nueces County.

Health officials also report there were 495 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon.

That would bring that total case number to 59,638 coronavirus cases. So far, 52,300 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education