Nueces County reports six COVID-19 deaths, 125 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says six people died from COVID-19 related health issues.

The patients included five men and one woman with ages ranging in their 30’s, 40’s, and 80’s.

Their comorbidities include hypertension, diabetes, seizures, and heart disease.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

As for now, 1,155 have died from COVID-19 related illnesses in Nueces County.

Local doctors also said there were 125 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the coronavirus case count is now 64,563 in Nueces County.

So far, 60,719 have recovered from the virus.

As for now, 212 people are currently hospitalized with 84 of those patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

