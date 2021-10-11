Nueces County reports one new COVID-19 related death

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they notified of one COVID-19 related death.

The patient was a female in her 80’s.

Doctors say their comorbidities included hyperlipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, and obesity.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

The death count for Nueces County is now at 1,222.

Doctors also reported there were 45 new COVID-19 cases.

The total case count for Nueces County is 65,971.

So far, 63,552 people have recovered.