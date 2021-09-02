Nueces County reports four COVID-19 related deaths, 471 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of four COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included four males with ages ranging in their 40’s, 50's, 60's and 70’s.

Health officials report the comorbidities included hypertension, diabetes, and hyperlipidemia.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the COVID-19 related death toll t0 1,027 in Nueces County.

Health officials also report there were 471 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

That would bring that total case number to 60,109 coronavirus cases. So far, 52,670 have recovered.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, local health officials reported Nueces County received notification from the Department of State Health Services of the first case of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.