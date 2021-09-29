Watch
Nueces County reports eight COVID-19 related deaths

Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 17:21:18-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of eight COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included four males and four females with ages ranging in their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Doctors said their comorbidities included diabetes, anemia, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, metabolic encephalopathy, asthma, obesity, cancer and hyperlipidemia.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the death count in the county to 1,190.

