Nueces County reports 8 COVID-9 related deaths, 72 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District says they received notification of eight COVID-19 related deaths.

According to officials, the patients included five males and three females with ages ranging in their 20’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.

Doctors added their comorbidities included subarachnoid hemorrhage, diabetes, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the total COVID-19 realted death count to 1,178 in Nueces County.

Officials also announced there were 72 new COVID-19 cases.

That would bring the total case count is 64,923. Right now, 184 people are being treated in the hospital for COVID-19. 74 people in the group are in the Intensive Care Unit.

So far, 61,491 have recovered.