Nueces County reports 3 COVID-19 related deaths, 62 new cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District received notification of three COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included two men and one woman with ages ranging in their 40’s and 60’s.

Their comorbidities included GERD, obesity and rheumatoid arthritis.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons

So far, there are 1,200 COVID-19 related deaths in Nueces County.

Doctors also reported there were 62 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 162 people are hospitalized and 64 of those people are getting treated in the Intensive Care Unit.