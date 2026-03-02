Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office opens new Corpus Christi facility

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County cuts ribbon on new medical examiner's facility at 2610 Hospital Blvd., replacing a building that had been in use since 1995.

Nueces County officially opened its new Medical Examiner's Office in Corpus Christi today with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility.

The new building, located at 2610 Hospital Blvd., replaces a much smaller space that had been in use since 1995. Staff had long outgrown the old facility — both in space and technology.

The new location features monitors in the autopsy suite, a full body X-ray scanner, and dedicated spaces for staff.

Diego Alonso, a medical legal death investigator with the office, said the upgrade will make a direct difference for the families the office serves.

"Now that we have the proper facilities, our return rate on everything is gonna be a lot faster. It's a lot smoother process overall, and we're just here to help the families throughout their grieving process," Alonso said.

The new space has also transformed the work environment for staff. Joe Hayen, director of operations for the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, said the move has brought a renewed sense of pride to the team.

"Being in a new fresh facility, there's pride in that. We have pride in that, knowing that we have the support of the county commissioners and the county judge, the community. We're proud. We feel that support, and that brings pride to our office as well," Hayen said.

For now, the office is focused on serving Nueces County residents. Officials say once the new facility is fully established, they may revisit taking cases from other counties.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

