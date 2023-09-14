Nueces County jurors get pay bump

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jurors in Nueces County are set to receive more pay for jury duty, following a vote of the Nueces County Commissioners Court.

The change in pay was required due to the passage of House Bill 3474, which went into effect September 1.

That bill increases juror pay from $6 for the first day served to a minimum of $20. All subsequent days are paid at a rate of not less than $58, which previously was $40.

Commissioners voted to accept these minimum amounts, $20 and $58, during Wednesday's meeting.

The state will reimburse the county $14 for the first day and $52 for all remaining days.