Nueces County Judge discusses lifting of mask mandate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales discussed the lifting of the statewide mandate mask mandate during Friday's COVID-19 briefing at the Borchard Fairgrounds.

The mask mandate will be lifted on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

On that same day, businesses across Texas will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity. Judge Canales said that county judges like hear cannot override Governor Greg Abbott's order .

But she says the governor has given county officials some tools they can use. Judge Canales said, "If we see that our hospitals get to a place where there's 15%, they're occupying COVID beds 15% of the hospitals capacity, the county judge is empowered to impose restrictions to help us go the other way."

The county judge added that the governor's order that goes into effect next week will still allow businesses to limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.