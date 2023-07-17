Nueces County issues burn ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a press release from Nueces County Commissioners Court, a burn ban has been issued prohibiting all outdoor burning for the unincorporated areas of Nueces County, effective immediately, for the next 60 days.

The burn ban does not prohibit burns related to public health and safety that are authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for



Firefighter training

Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations

Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops

Burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Natural Resources Code 153.047

