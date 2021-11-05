Nueces County holding public input meetings for county redistricting

Last year's census shows Nueces County's population grew by just over eight percent. That growth means Nueces County will have to redraw its political landscape.

Next week, residents will get a chance to review proposed boundary changes for the county's four precincts.

The maps will be on display inside the commissioner's courtroom during a public input meeting on Monday Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday Nov. 10 also at 5:30 p.m. You can view and comment during the meeting by clicking HERE.

The proposed maps will also be on display inside the first floor lobby of the Nueces County Courthouse near the Lipan street entrance.

The county must submit the final draft of the maps by Nov. 15.

