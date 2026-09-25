Nueces County finds pool of West Nile virus in Bishop

(KRIS) — Residents are being notified after a mosquito pool of West Nile virus was detected in Nueces County Friday.

According to the county, the cases were identified in Bishop, Texas on September 25.

Residents in the area are encouraged to do the following:

• Use mosquito repellent containing DEET

• Dress in long-sleeved shirts and pants

• Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding

The county's vector control said it continues to spray daily in the area outside the city limits of Bishop and will continue to monitor mosquito pools.