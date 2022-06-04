Nueces County employees travel to Uvalde to deliver promise of comfort

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week, Nueces County Emergency Management Department organized an event to help make items of comfort for Uvalde families.

Saturday, Nueces County Drainage District Number Two delivered on the promise to hand deliver those items and more. They arrived in Uvalde with an SUV full of boxes and two trailers with several pallets of water.

“We train our entire careers for this type of event, but you never think it’ll come to your community," said Forrest Anderson, assistant coordinator for Uvalde County and city Office of Emergency Management.

Anderson its unbelievable the support the city has received.

Nueces County is one of hundreds that have donated to support the law enforcement agencies assisting in the recovery in Uvalde.

“We wanted to come out here and pay our respects to the families, to the kids that lost their lives, to everyone around here, the public that are going through it," Daniel Beltran said, superintendent of drainage district number two. "It’s going to be a long road of recovery. And we’re just here to help out in any way that we can.”

75 agencies, over 200 people from across the country are in Uvalde helping any way they can.

Emergency Management Coordinator, Charlie Waller, said San Antonio Food Bank has been organizing meals for all the agencies. They're coming from restaurants, individual people and more. Those helping have also been offered housing for free while they're in Uvalde.

“It’s a brotherhood, a sisterhood, to show their support for our small community. It’s overwhelming. But again, it shows the good in people versus the evil,” Anderson said.

Along with the water, Nueces County employees brought dozens of sympathy cards and blankets that were hand made by community members, from last weeks event. A lieutenant with Uvalde police said officers will deliver these to the homes of the grieving families.

"Oh, it’s comfort….That it goes beyond… again it’s the goodness of people, that people care," said Anderson.

The county employees volunteered their time to make the drive to and from Uvalde.

“I really do thank them," said Beltran. "They really don’t have to come. This happened in south Texas and we’re all one big family and it’s something that we need to show love and support for each and everyone of of us.”

“It takes a whole world to support this," Waller said. "Corpus Christi area, I still have lots of friends there, I was in the military there. Thanks.”

Its not just Texas supporting Uvalde. Of the 75 agencies, they are coming from California, New York and more. That doesn't account for the people from across the country venturing to Uvalde just to pay their respects. A group of people from Hawaii arrived Saturday, to hold prayer ceremonies at the memorial site.

