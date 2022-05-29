Parents support Uvalde families by making blankets because "it hits home"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Emergency Management Department of Nueces County has found a way they’d like to show support to the Uvalde community. So they invited people to the Nueces County Fairgrounds on Sunday for a little bit of arts and crafts.

For some of the volunteers, the reason they want to show support for the families in Uvalde is because the tragedy hits too close to home for them

“It hits home because things can happen they way it did over there it can happen here," Daniel Beltran said. "We want to be able to help out all the other kids and help with their healing process.”

Volunteers are showed support for Uvalde by dropping of sympathy cards, writing their own personalized cards or chipping in to make non-sewn fleece blankets.

Volunteer David Martinez said he wanted to help because he knows the hurt Uvalde is going through. He still deals with the death of his 16-year-old son.

“Every night since this happened, we pray for the children. Even today at church, we had a church service, and we prayed for the families up there in Uvalde," Martinez said. "So, that’s the reason we’re here. Everybody’s united. It’s nothing political, everything’s from the heart to help out the children up there in Uvalde.”

Beltran also thinks about his kids every time he hears about Uvalde. He has a 1 year old and a 6 year old, who is about to enter kindergarten.

“They got a long way coming and we’re here to help out and give any healing, anything we can do for the healing process," said Beltran. "That's going to be most important. They got a lot of things they got to get through the next coming months.”

Martinez and Beltran teamed up with coworkers from Nueces County Drainage District No. 2, to make a blanket, hoping someone grieving could find comfort.

“I've been through this," said Martinez. "I think it’s going to bring a little happiness, which they lost their loved ones. But I know with prayers and things like that, they’ll come together and hoping everything goes well.”

“I hope it means a lot to them. I know it’ll mean a lot to them, just (knowing) that someone out there is thinking about them and not just overlooking them," Beltran said. "And overlooking whether it’s political views gun control or anything like that, that it’s for them, it’s for them only.”

If you did not make it out Sunday, County Judge Barbara Canales said a drop box will be inside the county courthouse on the first floor for people to bring cards and things families might need.

Everything will be hand delivered to the Emergency Management department in Uvalde, later this week.

