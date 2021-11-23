Nueces County Drainage District 2 hosts first ever Feast of Giving

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's not Turkey Day yet, but that didn't stop some in the Coastal Bend from celebrating a bit early.

On Tuesday, Nueces County Drainage District 2 hosted its first ever Feast of Giving. Anyone was able to come by to pick up a nice warm meal or dine in.

Organizers told KRIS 6 News the event was a great way to get the community together.

"Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a meal," said Nueces County Drainage Commissioner Jesse Rojas. "That's what this is for, is for everyone to come out here, to at least share some of the spirit around the whole holiday."

Organizers said they hope to make next year's feast even better.

