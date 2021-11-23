Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County Drainage District 2 hosts first ever Feast of Giving

items.[0].image.alt
Alexis Montalbo
First ever Feast of Giving
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 17:08:58-05

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's not Turkey Day yet, but that didn't stop some in the Coastal Bend from celebrating a bit early.

On Tuesday, Nueces County Drainage District 2 hosted its first ever Feast of Giving. Anyone was able to come by to pick up a nice warm meal or dine in.

Organizers told KRIS 6 News the event was a great way to get the community together.

"Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a meal," said Nueces County Drainage Commissioner Jesse Rojas. "That's what this is for, is for everyone to come out here, to at least share some of the spirit around the whole holiday."

Organizers said they hope to make next year's feast even better.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here