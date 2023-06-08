Nueces County District Attorney's Office investigator arrested, charged for DWI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County District Attorney's Office investigator was recently arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated after being pulled over by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Arturo Rodriguez Gallegos Jr. was arrested following a traffic stop on Yorktown Boulevard near Rodd Field Road at about 1:30 a.m. on May 29.

According to the arrest report obtained by KRIS 6 News, Gallegos was pulled over after an officer saw that his green pick up truck turned on Yorktown Boulevard that "would have been traveling on the wrong side of the road."

However, the truck then went into the correct lane.

The report states the officer saw the truck "swerving severely," and driving various speeds, while being all over both lanes in the street.

He also nearly "ran up onto the curbs" a few times, the report states.

The officer attempted to stop Gallegos by flashing his lights to initiate a stop, but Gallegos "kept driving for some time as if they didn't notice them."

The arrest report states that before the officer could tell Gallegos the reason for the stop and for drivers license, he handed the officer his "blue Dallas Cowboys debit/credit card and a Nueces County District Attorney's Office full time Peace Officer card."

Gallegos, the report states, continued to tell the officer that his peace officer card was his drivers license.

When the officer asked him where he was headed, Gallegos said he was "just trying to make it home."

Gallegos then asked the officer for a "professional courtesy" several times, and said "this was all not necessary."

When asked where he was coming from, the report states Gallegos kept saying "that way."

The officer noted in the report that Gallegos' breath smelled like an "intoxicating beverage," he had red, watery eyes with "droopy eyelids" and appeared to be "very disoriented."

The report states the officer also noticed a "mostly empty bottle" of liquor in the back seat of the truck.

"And he stated he had 'a couple of drinks,'" the report states.

Gallegos then asked the officer again to have "professional courtesy" and just follow him home.

The officer asked again about where he was coming from, to which Gallegos replied, "a bar."

After attempts to initiate a sobriety test, the report states Gallegos refused.

He was arrested after he refused a breathalyzer test.

According to the report, he was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

Gallegos was also told by CCPD officials that his license will also be suspended.

The Nueces County Judge's office sent a statement to KRIS 6 News that said Gallegos's "county-issued vehicle and keys were taken."

"He is currently assigned to desk duty while investigation ensues," the statement read.

KRIS 6 News also reached out to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office for comment, and they sent a statement:

Good afternoon. Since the date of arrest Mr. Gallegos has not had access to a county vehicle nor operated one. We cannot further comment on any other matters regarding personnel. Nueces County DA Mark Gonzalez

