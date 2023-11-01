Nueces County District Attorney disbands criminal interdiction unit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, newly appointed Nueces County District Attorney James "Jimmy" Granberry announced his decision to disband his office's Criminal Interdiction Unit.

The department, also known as the CIU, was created back in 2018 under the direction of former district attorney Mark Gonzalez. The task force was known for eliminating drug trafficking and the enforcement of narcotic laws.

“I did not see and was uncomfortable with the idea to have that unit working for a prosecution office," Granberry said.

Granberry said his decision to disband the department comes because he believed there was room for conflict, which he didn't want to happen within the D.A.'s office.

“The problems that I see with it that are potential for conflict are when you have officers working under my authority in the D.A.'s office, who are making arrests and catching them for prosecution," Granberry said. "It just seemed like a fertile ground for conflict.”

The CIU was managed by two former employees, including Mike Tamez, who recently announced his run for county sheriff. KRIS 6 News made several attempts to reach out to Tamez, but haven't heard back yet.

Granberry said decisions have not been made regarding the CIU's department funds. However, he continued to emphasized his office's role with the county and said he wants to leave the making of arrests to other agencies.

“My role is to cook what law enforcement catches," Granberry said. "It’s not to go out and forge for myself. Our role Is to be the recipient of the cases that are brought to us.

Although District Attorney Granberry has only recently been appointed to his position, he said he hopes to continue making positive changes with his office.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.