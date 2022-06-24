Nueces County Courthouse to host county job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Nueces County will be holding a job fair in the atrium of the Nueces County Courthouse from 8-10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Workers the county are recruiting for are positions in the Nueces County Public Works Department and the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office.

The county is actively recruiting job seekers to fill the following positions:

- Equipment Operator

- Truck Driver

- Roadway Maintenance Worker

- Mechanical Maintenance Worker

- Mechanic

- Corrections Officer

Several of the positions have multiple vacancies.

Representatives from each hiring department will be available to discuss the positions. The county will not have interviews on those days, but applications will be reviewed promptly, and qualified applicants will be contacted when the application period for each position closes.

Veterans are encouraged to attend the job fair and apply for employment.

All currently open positions can be seen here.