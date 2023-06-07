Nueces County Commissioners Court looks to approve Food Bank Backpack Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Nueces County Commissioners Court will discuss the Coastal Bend Food Bank Kid's Backpack Program.

Ida Gonzalez-Garza, the Nueces County Public Library Director, said the program stopped for a few years because of the pandemic, and now, they want to continue it.

If approved, kids who take part can get one food backpack for the summer from the Keach Family Library, Bishop Branch Library, and The Law Library.

Ida Gonzalez-Garza said the program also encourages kids to stay on top of their reading and eating healthy. She said if approved, there will be about 100 food bank backpacks at each library.

For more information, visit the Coastal Bend Food Bank's website here.