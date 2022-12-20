Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nueces County Clerk's Office set to close for Christmas, new year holidays

Nueces-County.jpg
KRIS file photo.
Nueces County logo
Nueces-County.jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 13:46:59-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Clerk's office will close for the upcoming holidays.

From Thursday through next Monday, it'll be closed to the public.

The clerk's office will re-open At regular time on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

It'll also close for three days for the new year holiday, and will re-open Tuesday Jan. 3.

Anyone planning a wedding or anything related to the clerk's office before those dates should show up a few days before to make sure they can get a marriage license, or other documents.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Special Section