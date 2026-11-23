Nueces County celebrated National Adoption Month on Friday with its annual Adoption Day, finalizing the adoptions of 10 children who were united with seven families.

The children, ranging from infants to teenagers, officially joined their new families during the event.

For Leslie Hernandez, the day marked the end of a long journey to grow her family.

"We went through our own struggles to have children so we decided to foster and adopt. Today our dream came true and we got to adopt her so she is joining the household along with her other siblings," Hernandez said.

But dozens of children in the county are still waiting for a permanent home. As of the end of October, 68 children in Nueces County were waiting to be adopted.

For those interested in helping but unable to adopt right now, there are other ways to make a difference. You can become a licensed foster parent or provide respite care.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

