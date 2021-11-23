Nueces County and NAS-Corpus Christi sign historic agreement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A historic partnership has begun between Naval Air Station Corpus Christi and Nueces County.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and Captain Christopher Jason, Commander, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, celebrated the signing of the first Intergovernmental Support Agreement between Nueces County and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi at the Catalina Club.

Under this agreement, the county will provide potable water utility installation and maintenance for NAS Corpus Christi for the next 10 years.

The County will perform up to $1 million worth of projects each year.

This will save the base money and that's crucial when military budgets are tight.

County Judge Barbara Canales says, "And the name of the game is making certain he has enough money for all the important projects that he needs to keep a strong base. when we keep strong military bases, we keep a stronger military in America."

Nueces county will also benefit from the new partnership.

The county will have a 7% administrative fee sot they'll make money off the projects and recuperate their costs.

This deal has been more than 2 years in the making.

It had to first be approved by the U.S. Congress and the Texas legislature.

