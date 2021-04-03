Nueces Brewing Company hosts adult Easter egg hunt downtown on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter egg hunts aren't only for kids, and on Saturday adults get to join in on the fun too!

Nueces Brewing Company hid plastic easter eggs across downtown Corpus Christi with tickets for different prizes that can be redeemed at the brewery.

The prizes range from a free pint of beer to a 50 dollar gift card. The brewing company is giving away about a thousand dollars worth of prizes.

"Just find them, it's an Easter egg hunt, that's the whole point of them, find them. It says you can redeem them all day today until 10 pm tonight and see what you won in the tap room," said Nueces Brewing Company's Joshua Fredrick.

Fredrick says this is the first year they do this because of the pandemic. Here's a little hint, try looking for places that sell Nueces Brewing Company's beer.