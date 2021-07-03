Nueces Brewing Co. hosts city's 4th of July BBQ Cook-Off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mayor's Big Bang 4th of July Celebration takes place all weekend, and on Saturday, Nueces Brewing Company hosted the 4th of July BBQ Cook-Off.

The cooks competed in five different classes that ranged from chicken to deserts before facing the judges Saturday afternoon. While it was a competition, for many contestants, competing in the event was all about having fun.

"With COVID and what not and not seeing people, now we're standing next to each other eating BBQ like Texans should. So it's great, it's fun, it's awesome, I can't wait to see the fireworks," said contestant Joe Brock.

The Mayor's Big Bang 4th of July Celebration continues through Sunday night, ending with a big fireworks show at the bayfront. The firework display is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.