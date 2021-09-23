Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nostalgia Nite returns to Snapka's Drive-Inn with classic cars

items.[0].image.alt
from Snapka's Drive Inn Facebook Page
from Snapka's Drive Inn Facebook Page.jpg
Posted at 12:06 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:09:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the oldest burger joints in Corpus Christi is bringing back "Nostalgia Nite" this September.

Snapka's Drive Inn, established in 1948 by Method Snapka and his brother, Rudy, is holding the event Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m..

"The weather will be PERFECT to get out and see the classics, enjoy great food, and see old friends (or make new ones)," says the business's event page.

Snapka's is located at 4760 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78408. The classic restaurant's menu is available on their website.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education