Nostalgia Nite returns to Snapka's Drive-Inn with classic cars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the oldest burger joints in Corpus Christi is bringing back "Nostalgia Nite" this September.

Snapka's Drive Inn, established in 1948 by Method Snapka and his brother, Rudy, is holding the event Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m..

"The weather will be PERFECT to get out and see the classics, enjoy great food, and see old friends (or make new ones)," says the business's event page.

Snapka's is located at 4760 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78408. The classic restaurant's menu is available on their website.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

