CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another fire has taken place in Nueces County. This time it's near Highway 44.

Due to a grass fire, police will be shutting down northbound lanes of Highway 44. These lanes by McKinzie road may have been impacted leading to the temporary shut down.

Nueces County is currently under a 90 day burn ban.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: The Northbound lanes are now open again. The fires were extinguished, and traffic has resumed.