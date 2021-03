CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners voted to adopt a 90 day burn ban on Wednesday morning.

For the next 90 days, all outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county is forbidden. The ban does not apply to burning activities related to public health and safety, firefighter training, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, harvesting of agricultural crops, or prescribed burns.

People caught violating the order can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.