North Padre Island "supermom" does it all

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One North Padre Island mom has dedicated her whole life to serving others.

Erin Williams has been fostering multiple children since 2017, and she decided to take it to the next level and adopt five girls, in addition to having one biological daughter.

She simply loves being a parent and wanted to keep parenting young children when her biological daughter reached her teenage years and became more independent.

“I had five girls that were with me through foster care and then needed an adoptive home and so I was given the opportunity to adopt them," Williams said.

Her five adopted daughters ages range from two to ten-years-old.

If you think having five young kids is a lot on her plate, she is also a substitute teacher and a current college student, taking classes to get her degree to become a full time teacher.

”I chose that field because it’ll work better with my kids schedules and give me the flexibility to be available and be more involved in their life," Williams said.

Williams feels extremely blessed to be able to be a part of the girls lives and she is excited for their bright futures.

“I definitely feel like I’m the lucky one. I get to kind of watch their lives unfold and just get to be a part of that," she said.

Williams does not see herself as a hero, and she gives all the credit to the kids and other families involved in foster care.

"The most important takeaway is that they are really awesome kids and anyone that gets to be part of their lives, even the families getting to support them through their journey, through the system, is really lucky," Williams said.

