Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Beach History Plaza completed

Six months of work on new historic tour of North Beach complete
Posted at 6:09 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 19:09:01-04

After six months of work, the North Beach History Plaza has officially opened.

Corpus Christi city officials and members of the North Beach Community Association were on hand for the official ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.

The new plaza includes brand new walkways, bench seating, and six double sided signs that depict a different moment in history from North Beach.

The $200,000.00 project was funded through the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund.

More improvements to the North Beach History Plaza are still in the works including awnings, new bathrooms, and other ammenities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Early voting locations for Nueces County