Longtime TV show host Johnny Canales fighting health problems and rumors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Longtime TV host Johnny Canales and his wife Nora are fighting rumors that he is in grave health.

The longtime TV show host has been a household name for more than 40 years since the 1983 debut of the "Johnny Canales Show" which later became "El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales".

Last week, a local blogger and several radio stations began reporting Canales was gravely sick.

Mid-Monday morning, the Canales family posted a video of Canales, wearing a Muy Grande t-shirt and a necklace with a cross, addressing his fans on their show's Facebook page.

Canales, who was alongside his wife Nora, thanked his fans for their prayers and said he was doing great.

"We're going to do better with your prayers," Canales said and ended his video with his signature saying, "You got it. Take it away."

A few hours before that video was posted, Nora, and the couple's two daughters, Celeste and Miroslava, addressed fans on the same Facebook page.

Nora Canales first addressed fans in Spanish and then in English. Nora said she needed to address the rumors that began last week, including that he's in the hospital.

She said that his health is delicate, but she and her daughters have been taking care of him and they're exhausted. She explained that Johnny's health was stable and he is good. She said he was in his room and watching television but explained that the rumors were taking a toll on the Canales family, including Johnny.

"These rumors are overwhelming me because the telephone won't stop ringing. What's happening on social media is putting Johnny under a lot of stress," Canales added, "We appreciate your prayers, your love, your constant worry. Thank you. Thank you for all the beautiful moments, for those prayers and well wishes because we need them."

In that video, she said if the updates don't come from their page (El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales), don't believe them.

"Por favorcito, si no viene los updates en esta pagina, no le hagan caso a los rumores ni a las radios. Tode encendio con la (Corpus Christi) Cronica cuando comienzo hablar de la salud de Johnny. Pero el esta bien. Gracias por tu oraciones."

She encouraged everyone to not listen to the rumors on the radio and said those rumors began with the Corpus Christi Cronica.

KRIS 6 reached out to Nora Canales for an update on her husband's health but we have not heard back.

