No injuries reported after Saturday night blaze at Repcon Inc.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is reporting no injuries after responding to a structure fire on Saturday at a northside chemical plant and refinery construction company.

The fire started around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Repcon Inc.

Crews from CCFD and the Annaville Fire Department arrived to heavy fire and smoke on the site. The city says they used elevated water streams to attack the blaze, and water pressure was increased in the area in order to help fight the flames.

Firefighters were able to limit the damage to one large-building and maintenance shop.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

