No early changes after Biden's request for entertainment and sports venues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Included in President Joe Biden's six-point plan to tackle COVID-19 was a request regarding large entertainment and sports venues.

It’s not a mandate like his other talking points were, but President Biden is asking for large venues to reconsider their entrance policies.

“Those of you running large entertainment venues and sports arenas, concert venues to movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entering," he said.

Corpus Christi is home to several venues that fall into the president's request.

American Bank Center and Whataburger Field have not made any decisions or changes.

Concrete Street and Brewster Street Icehouse are home to many musical acts among other events. The operating partners of these businesses aren’t ready to make a decision right now.

“The president, the governor, the county judge all kind of have differing opinions on it.," said Mark Schaberg, operating partner of these venues. "So, we’re listening a lot. I’m talking to a lot of other venues around the state and around the nation kind of seeing what they’re doing. And really, every show (has) been a little different.”

Schaberg said their overall goal is to make as many people as comfortable as they can. But he said there’s a lot of logistics should something like this be implemented.

"Sometimes things that sound good and look good in Washington, they don’t think forward about how you execute that on site for small businesses," said Schaberg. "So I think we’re waiting to hear more information about how they would want you to execute something like this.”

For other area venues, the Richard M Borchard Regional Fairgrounds and managing company Spectra gave this statement.

“We are working closely with and taking direction from our client and local and state authorities to ensure a safe environment at the facility. We also consider specific requests and requirements regarding vaccinations and COVID testing by licensees or other show organizers.”

Athletic director Steve Roach of Texas A&M University-Kingsville gave this statement:

“It has been two years since a fall home football game at Javelina Stadium, and we know our students, staff and faculty, alumni and fans are excited for Saturday," Roach said. "We continue to encourage individuals attending our indoor events to wear face coverings and encourage all fans to use the hand sanitizer we’ve placed around all venues, including Javelina Stadium. We also ask fans to stay home if they are feeling unwell. At this time, we are not requiring attendees to our sporting events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.”

Corpus Christi Independent School District also provided a statement about Cabaniss Sports Complex, saying negative test results or proof of vaccination are not required for entry.

"The district is in compliance with UIL guidelines and always encourages attendees to be safe," the district's statement said.