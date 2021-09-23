Newest Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Portland

PORTLAND, Texas — Another Coastal Bend community soon will be able to feast on delicious chicken sandwiches and those to-die-for waffle fries.

A crew is opening a new Chick-fil-A location in Portland on Wildcat Drive.

The chain says this new location will offer a multi-lane drive-thru.

And limited dine-in, carry-out, curbside, pick up and a third party delivery will be available after its opening today.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the Portland community with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

And, it will also donate $25,000 to feeding America and that money will be used in the Coastal Bend to fight hunger.

It’s also locally owned and operated by a texas native.

The restaurant's Facebook page says it’s still hiring for team members and will be employing 115 people when fully operational.

The Portland location is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

And like other Chick-fil-A locations, it’s open on Monday through Saturday.

