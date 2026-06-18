New World screwworm can infect pets; local vet says some preventative medicines already offer protection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Any warm-blooded animal can get infected with the New World screwworm — including cats and dogs.

Dr. Danielle Wallek, veterinarian with Animal Medical Corpus Christi says pet owners should check their animals for any wounds that might have larvae, but also check around the eyes, nose and ears where mucus membranes could be affected.

The good news, Wallek said, is that many preventative medicines pets might already be on can protect against the New World screwworm.

"Several of the preventions now do cover it, some of the oral preventions for dogs and cats. Bravecto, Nexgard, Simparica, Credelio, there are several options," Wallek said.

If left untreated, the screwworm can be deadly. Wallek says that is why it is important to check your pet and bring them to the vet if you suspect they may be infected.

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