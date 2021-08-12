Watch
West Nile Virus discovered on Corpus Christi's South Side

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Vector Control said it detected the West Nile Virus in a mosquito pool collected on Corpus Christi's South Side.

The virus was detected in the 6100 block of Coralridge Drive, off of Everhart Road.

West Nile is a viral disease that spreads to people through the bite of an infected mosquito, accoring to the city's release. Currently, there have been no reported human cases in Nueces County.

Those infected with West Nile Virus may experience fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally, a skin rash on their torso and swollen lymph nodes.

Severe symptoms of West Nile Virus infection may affect the brain’s spinal cord, the city's release states.

